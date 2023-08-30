'Severe Turbulence' Caused 11 People To Be Hospitalized When Flight Landed

By Bill Galluccio

August 30, 2023

Scared on a Plane
Photo: LittleCityLifestylePhotography / iStock / Getty Images

Delta Air Lines said 11 people were taken to the hospital after a plane experienced "severe turbulence." Delta Flight 175 from Milan, Italy, was about 40 miles northeast of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when the turbulence occurred.

There were 151 passengers and 14 crew members on the international flight.

The plane continued on and landed safely in Atlanta and was met by first responders. Delta said that the injured included both passengers and crew members. The severity of the injuries is unknown.

"Delta Care Team members are mobilizing to connect with customers on Delta Flight 175 that experienced severe turbulence before landing safely in Atlanta Tuesday," a Delta spokesperson said. "Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries. We are grateful for the first responders who met the aircraft to provide medical attention and who are transporting the injured to the hospital."

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

