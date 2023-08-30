Swimmer Jamie Cail's Family Rejects Cause Of Death, Claims She Was Murdered

The family of late former U.S. champion swimmer Jamie Cail is rejecting a ruling that her death was caused by an accidental fentanyl overdose and is instead claiming she was beaten to death, Insider.com reports.

The Virgin Islands Police Department announced Saturday (August 26) Cail, 42, had died in February from a fentanyl overdose, citing a recent autopsy report from the U.S. Virgin Islands Office of Medical Examiner via NBC News. The swimmer was reported to have died of "fentanyl intoxication with aspiration of gastric content," the report, which was published on August 22, stated.

But her family suspects foul play based on post-mortem photos of her body, which they claim show that she was beaten.

"We know that Jamie did not ingest fentanyl intentionally. There is definitely foul play," said Jessica DeVries, who said she was Cail's cousin and a spokesperson for the family, on Tuesday (August 29) via Insider.com.

Cail was pronounced dead on arrival at the Myrah KLeating-Smith Clinic on St. John in February, according to a U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department news release at the time of her death. The New Hampshire native was reportedly found unresponsive by her boyfriend, whose name was not shared publicly, on the floor of a residence they shared shortly after 12:00 p.m. on February 21, the department said. Police said the boyfriend "left a local bar to check on his girlfriend" at home and "upon his arrival, he discovered his girlfriend on the floor."

The department said he was "able to get the female to a nearby vehicle" with assistance from a friend and transported Cail to a local hospital, where staff administered CPR before she "succumbed to her ailment." Cail's identity was confirmed to police by the boyfriend, according to the news release.

The U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department's Criminal Investigation Bureau launched an investigation into the former swimmer's death. Cail competed in freestyle and butterfly races, as well as medleys while competing for the U.S. at the Pan Pacific Championships and the FINA Swimming World Cup in 1998 and 1999, earning a gold medal and silver medal, according to FINA, which is now known as World Aquatics.