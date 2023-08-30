The Best Hotel In Georgia

By Sarah Tate

August 30, 2023

Photo: martin-dm/E+/Getty Images

One hotel in Georgia managed to stand out among the rest of what the Peach State has to offer as it was named the best in the entire state.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best hotel in each state based on travelers' reviews on TripAdvisor, giving curious tourists an idea of places to stay that will leave them feeling refreshed for their return back home if they plan to travel elsewhere in the country.

According to the site, the best hotel in all of Georgia is The Kehoe House in Savannah. The hotel is great for anyone looking for suggestions for loved ones visiting from out of town or even for locals wanted a great staycation to treat yourself or for a couples' quick retreat from their everyday life.

Here's what RD had to say:

"Situated right off of Columbia Square in the heart of Savannah, The Kehoe House is within walking distance to almost everything in the Southern city. But before you go explore ... you can request Chef Terry to bring you breakfast on your private verandah. Order the peach French toast!"

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best hotels around the country.

