One hotel in Tennessee managed to stand out among the rest of what the Volunteer State has to offer as it was named the best in the entire state.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best hotel in each state based on travelers' reviews on TripAdvisor, giving curious tourists an idea of places to stay that will leave them feeling refreshed for their return back home if they plan to travel elsewhere in the country.

According to the site, the best hotel in all of Tennessee is the Fairlane Hotel in Nashville. The hotel is great for anyone looking for suggestions for loved ones visiting from out of town or even for locals wanted a great staycation to treat yourself or for a couples' quick retreat from their everyday life.

Here's what RD had to say:

"You'll get a taste of that good old Southern hospitality at the Fairlane Hotel, where everyone from the bellman to the concierge is eager to make your stay as comfortable and pleasant as possible. Get ready for a night on the town (there's plenty within walking distance!) in sleek, modern guest rooms that boast stellar views of Nashville with floor-to-ceiling windows."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best hotels around the country.