The Best Pie Shop In New York

By Logan DeLoye

August 30, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

What is your favorite kind of pie? While there are so many options to choose from, each offer very different flavors. Pumpkin, pecan, and apple pie are typically enjoyed during the fall months while fruity variations such as peach, strawberry, and key lime are enjoyed most in the spring and summer months. But, there really are no rules! All for one, and pie for all whenever you want it!

As for where to enjoy it...

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best pie shop in all of New York is Miss American Pie located in Brooklyn.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the best pie shop in each state:

"The average American eats at least six slices of pie a year, with four of them eaten during the holiday season. To determine the best pie shops in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted reviews and rankings on a wide range of websites, including Yelp, Taste of Home, Thrillist, Food Network, Spoon University, and The Daily Meal, as well as numerous local and regional sites. While precedence was given to shops specializing in pies (often with “pie” in their name), in some cases we included bakeries with a more general focus (sometimes with cafés attached) if they were highly rated for their pies."

For more information regarding the best pie shops across the country visit 247wallst.com.

