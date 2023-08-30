The Most Beautiful Attraction You Can Visit In Texas For Free

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

August 30, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

In every state, an exceptional and cherished gem beckons both locals and travelers with welcoming arms.

Casago identified that particular site as the highest-rated free attraction in the state. Renowned for unparalleled offerings and widespread appeal, each standout attraction reminds visitors of the state's commitment to providing accessible and unforgettable experiences.

Such fascinating destinations effortlessly combine the spirit of each state’s unique and rich heritage with its contemporary allure, capturing the imagination of all who venture its way. In Texas, this is the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth.

From the moment visitors set foot on its grounds, they are enveloped in a world of sights, sounds, and sensations that reflect the essence of Texas. Whether it's the captivating exhibits that highlight the region's history, the vibrant cultural events or the gorgeous natural landscapes that evoke a sense of wonder, there is something to interest those of all ages.

What truly sets this attraction apart, however, is its dedication to offering these remarkable opportunities without any cost. As the highest-rated free attraction, Kimbell Art Museum serves as a reminder of Texas’s commitment to fostering a sense of community, promoting education and sharing its unique identity with the world. In doing so, it has earned not only praise, but also the hearts of those who have the privilege to explore its offerings.

The Kimbell permanent art collection includes prominent Asian and European pieces ranging from large sculptures to intricate paintings.

