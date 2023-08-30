The Worst Natural Disaster In Washington State's History

More and more climate-related mishaps are happening in the United States. From fearsome wildfires and blizzards to a super rare West Coast hurricane, it seems like the country is experiencing more extreme natural events. Not only do these occurrences disrupt the everyday lives of Americans, but they can also become dangerous.

While it seems like natural disasters are becoming more frequent, they may pale in comparison to what happened years ago. That's why 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the worst natural disaster in each state's history. Researchers say they "reviewed government sources on the weather event in each state’s history that caused the highest number of fatalities to determine the worst natural disaster in every state."

According to the website, Washington state's worst natural disaster was the Wellington Avalanche, which is still the deadliest avalanche in America's history.

This event happened on March 1, 1910, and killed 96 people. After the Wellington area experienced a severe blizzard for nine days straight, 11 feet of snow buried two trains heading from Spokane to Seattle. Terrified passengers were trapped for days, and while a few survived or managed to escape, dozens perished.