Timbaland Announces New Project & Teases Conway The Machine Collaboration
By Tony M. Centeno
August 30, 2023
Timbaland wants to release a lot more music than fans originally thought.
On Wednesday, August 30, the Grammy award-winning producer announced his forthcoming EP Textbook Timbo. In a video he posted to Instagram, Timbaland looks directly into the camera and reveals the plans for his first solo project in over a decade. He also played a preview of his upcoming single from the EP, which features Buffalo rapper Conway The Machine.
"Friday," Timbaland began. "Me. Nelly Furtado. Justin Timberlake. 'Keep Going Up.' After Friday, Textbook Timbo the EP. Get Familiar. Coming like a thief in the night.
Like Timbo said, the EP will drop after he releases his new collaboration with the Canadian crooner and JT "Keep Going Up." All three artists have been hyping up the collaboration over the past few weeks. Last month, Nelly and Timbo shared footage of themselves in the studio for the first time in ages. Not long after, the esteemed producer and Timberlake appeared in a screenshot of them on FaceTime with Furtado.
Textbook Timbo will arrive 14 years after he delivered his last album Shock Value II in 2009. The 13-track album features hit songs like "Say Something" featuring Drake and other collaborations with Timberlake, Furtado, JoJo, Katy Perry and more. Since then, the Virginia native has lent his talents to numerous artists for their albums including Missy Elliott's 2019 ICONOLOGY EP and BIA's recent hit "I'm That B!tch."
Look out for Timbaland's new EP coming soon and make sure to catch his new single "Keep Going Up" out this Friday.