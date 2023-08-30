Timbaland Announces New Project & Teases Conway The Machine Collaboration

Like Timbo said, the EP will drop after he releases his new collaboration with the Canadian crooner and JT "Keep Going Up." All three artists have been hyping up the collaboration over the past few weeks. Last month, Nelly and Timbo shared footage of themselves in the studio for the first time in ages. Not long after, the esteemed producer and Timberlake appeared in a screenshot of them on FaceTime with Furtado.



Textbook Timbo will arrive 14 years after he delivered his last album Shock Value II in 2009. The 13-track album features hit songs like "Say Something" featuring Drake and other collaborations with Timberlake, Furtado, JoJo, Katy Perry and more. Since then, the Virginia native has lent his talents to numerous artists for their albums including Missy Elliott's 2019 ICONOLOGY EP and BIA's recent hit "I'm That B!tch."



Look out for Timbaland's new EP coming soon and make sure to catch his new single "Keep Going Up" out this Friday.