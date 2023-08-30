Wisconsin Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Pancakes In The State

Breakfast, lunch or dinner, pancakes are always a crowd pleaser. Because they are a staple on most breakfast menus, you're never too far from a great place to find even better pancakes. But which restaurant has the best of the best?

Mashed compiled a list of the restaurant in each state offering up the "absolute best" pancakes around. According to the site:

"Every state in the country has at least one phenomenal pancake joint that will satisfy your sweet tooth and take you straight back to those hazy, carefree breakfasts of your childhood. Some of them are so good that you might want to cross state lines and take a mini foodie destination trip just to get your hands on a stack."

So which spot in Wisconsin serves the "absolute best" pancakes in the state?

The Pancake Place

Located in Green Bay, The Pancake Place not only has a Strawberry Special pancake, topped with the berries and whipped cream, and the Banana Split Pancake, loaded up with all the classic toppings, but you can make your buttermilk pancakes the way you want by adding ingredients like berries, apples & cinnamon, coconut, chocolate chips, Oreos, pecans, bacon and more.

The Pancake Place is located at 143 Military Avenue.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"If you visit The Pancake Place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, bring your appetite. According to Tripadvisor reviewers, the portions are more than generous, with super friendly wait staff and utterly delectable food. Yelp reviewers compliment the tasty pecan-banana buttermilk pancakes and say that a trip to The Pancake Place is well worth the wait.

Between the innovative, customizable flavors and the colossal portions, The Pancake Place is undoubtedly a winner in any book and has the best pancakes in the whole state."

Check out Mashed's full list to see the restaurants around the country serving up top-notch pancakes.