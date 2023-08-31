10-Year-Old Stabs Man Assaulting Her Mother

A ten-year-old girl from Texas is being praised for helping her mom fight off an attack. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex in north Houston.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a stab wound to his leg. He was rushed to the hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

Gonzalez said that the unidentified man was assaulting the girl's mother when she intervened and stabbed him.

"Awful situation for a 10-yr-old little girl to have to witness and experience. Children who witness the abuse of their mothers, fathers, or other family members, are impacted," Gonzalez said in a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday (August 30) afternoon.

Gonzalez did not say if any charges were filed in the case.

"Investigators have cleared the scene and the follow-up investigation continues," he wrote.

Dozens of people commented on the Facebook post praising the girl and offering her their prayers.

"So proud of that little girl. How brave she was," one woman wrote.

"She's a Hero plain and simple 👏 ❤️," said another.