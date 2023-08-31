10-Year-Old Stabs Man Assaulting Her Mother

By Bill Galluccio

August 31, 2023

Crime scene
Photo: ilbusca / E+ / Getty Images

A ten-year-old girl from Texas is being praised for helping her mom fight off an attack. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex in north Houston.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a stab wound to his leg. He was rushed to the hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

Gonzalez said that the unidentified man was assaulting the girl's mother when she intervened and stabbed him.

"Awful situation for a 10-yr-old little girl to have to witness and experience. Children who witness the abuse of their mothers, fathers, or other family members, are impacted," Gonzalez said in a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday (August 30) afternoon.

Gonzalez did not say if any charges were filed in the case.

"Investigators have cleared the scene and the follow-up investigation continues," he wrote.

Dozens of people commented on the Facebook post praising the girl and offering her their prayers.

"So proud of that little girl. How brave she was," one woman wrote.

"She's a Hero plain and simple 👏 ❤️," said another.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.