$3.75 Million Lottery Ticket Sold At Florida Gas Station

A lucky Floridian woke up millions of dollars richer than they were yesterday. According to WFLA, a $3.75 million Florida Lotto ticket was sold at a gas station in the state. The Florida Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at the Town Star gas station located at 1865 Highway 70 West in Okeechobee.

The winning numbers were 8, 11, 19, 23, 25 and 32.

Now that a new millionaire has been born, the jackpot will reset to $1 million. The next drawing will be held on Saturday (September 2). Each ticket costs $2.

Floridians have been showered with fortune this year. Several residents took home thousands, sometimes millions, of dollars after winning lottery games.

One man scored the last top prize in a popular game, and his payout was massive. A woman took home over $3 million thanks to a scratch-off game. Then, there was this incredible story about one man who paid $10 for a lottery ticket and ended up winning $2 million.

There were some wild stories, too, like how one woman almost threw away a lottery ticket worth $1 million; or the heartwarming story of a mother who scored millions of dollars after using her life-savings on her daughter's cancer treatment.