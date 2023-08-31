Atlanta-Area High School Named Among The Best In The U.S.

An Atlanta-area high school was named among the best in the entire country, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report recently released its picks for the best public high school for 2023-2024, and one local school managed to rank in the Top 20 and shine in the national spotlight.

Here's how the site determined the list:

"U.S. News reviewed public schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia for the 2023-2024 Best High Schools rankings, which includes rankings for 18,000 eligible schools. These 25 scored the highest based on their performance on various ranking indicators, including state tests and graduation rates."

Coming in at No. 19 overall — and therefore ranking as the best in Georgia — is Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology in Lawrenceville. This high school with an enrollment of 1,165 caters to grades 9-12 and has a student-teacher ratio of 16:1. According to U.S. News, the school has an overall score of 99.89, earning a 100% graduation rate as well as 100% proficiency in both mathematics and science.

Check out the full report at U.S. News & World Report to read up on the best public high schools in the country.