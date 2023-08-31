Cam'ron Claims Ma$e 'Got His Publishing Back' From Diddy

Ma$e's issues with Diddy go back nearly two decades following his exit from Bad Boy Records. The seasoned rapper has never been shy about voicing his opinions about Diddy's business practices, but their beef truly exploded when Ma$e aired out his frustrations at the media mogul in a tense Instagram post in 2020. The music executive had just dragged the Recording Academy for disrespecting Black rap and R&B artists. Mason Betha decided to respond a couple of days later.



“I heard u loud and clear when u said that u are now for the artist and to that my response is if u want to see change you can make a change today by starting with yourself,” Ma$e wrote. “Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label."



“For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k," he continued. "Which makes me never want to work w/ u as any artist wouldn’t after u know someone is robbing you & tarnishing your name when u don’t want to comply w/ his horrendous business model.”



Neither Diddy nor Ma$e have confirmed whether or not they have finally reached an agreement about the publishing rights in question. In the meantime, Cam'ron is still preparing fans for the release of his new project. Earlier this month, Cam dropped his new single "It's Only Money," which arrived moths after his joint project with A-Trak U Wasn't There.