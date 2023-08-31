Decision Made On T.J. Hockenson's Future With Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings and Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson have reportedly agreed to terms on a contract extension that will make him "one of the NFL's highest-paid" players at his position, sources with knowledge of the deal told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on Thursday (August 31).

The move solidifies Hockenson's long-term future with the Vikings after the team acquired him in a trade with the NFC North Division rival Detroit Lions midway through the 2022 NFL season.

"The #Vikings and T.J. Hockenson agreed to terms on a contract extension that makes him one of the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Acquired from Detroit last fall, Hockenson has flourished in Minnesota. Now sticking around for the long haul," Rapoport posted on his X account.