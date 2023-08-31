Decision Made On T.J. Hockenson's Future With Vikings

By Jason Hall

August 31, 2023

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings
Photo: Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings and Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson have reportedly agreed to terms on a contract extension that will make him "one of the NFL's highest-paid" players at his position, sources with knowledge of the deal told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on Thursday (August 31).

The move solidifies Hockenson's long-term future with the Vikings after the team acquired him in a trade with the NFC North Division rival Detroit Lions midway through the 2022 NFL season.

"The #Vikings and T.J. Hockenson agreed to terms on a contract extension that makes him one of the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Acquired from Detroit last fall, Hockenson has flourished in Minnesota. Now sticking around for the long haul," Rapoport posted on his X account.

Minnesota confirmed the extension in an article shared on its official website.

The extension is reportedly a four-year deal "worth $66 million that can get to $66.5 million," which will make him the NFL's highest-paid tight end, league sources told The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Hockenson, 26, is coming off a career season in which he recorded 86 receptions for 914 yards and six touchdowns in seven games for the Lions and 10 games for the Vikings in 2022 and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career. The former Iowa standout was selected by the Lions at No. 8 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft after a decorated collegiate career, which included winning the John Mackie, Ozzie Newsome and Kwalick-Clark awards given to college football's best tight end in 2018.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.