Decision Made On T.J. Hockenson's Future With Vikings
By Jason Hall
August 31, 2023
The Minnesota Vikings and Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson have reportedly agreed to terms on a contract extension that will make him "one of the NFL's highest-paid" players at his position, sources with knowledge of the deal told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on Thursday (August 31).
The move solidifies Hockenson's long-term future with the Vikings after the team acquired him in a trade with the NFC North Division rival Detroit Lions midway through the 2022 NFL season.
"The #Vikings and T.J. Hockenson agreed to terms on a contract extension that makes him one of the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Acquired from Detroit last fall, Hockenson has flourished in Minnesota. Now sticking around for the long haul," Rapoport posted on his X account.
The #Vikings and T.J. Hockenson agreed to terms on a contract extension that makes him one of the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends, sources tell me and @RapSheet.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2023
Acquired from Detroit last fall, Hockenson has flourished in Minnesota. Now sticking around for the long haul. pic.twitter.com/U1UUPOdxEM
Minnesota confirmed the extension in an article shared on its official website.
The extension is reportedly a four-year deal "worth $66 million that can get to $66.5 million," which will make him the NFL's highest-paid tight end, league sources told The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
T.J. Hockenson is getting a 4 year deal, worth $66 million that can get to $68.5 million, per league sources .— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 31, 2023
Hockenson, 26, is coming off a career season in which he recorded 86 receptions for 914 yards and six touchdowns in seven games for the Lions and 10 games for the Vikings in 2022 and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career. The former Iowa standout was selected by the Lions at No. 8 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft after a decorated collegiate career, which included winning the John Mackie, Ozzie Newsome and Kwalick-Clark awards given to college football's best tight end in 2018.