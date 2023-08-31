Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty In Georgia Election Case

Former President Donald Trump waived his right to an in-person arraignment and entered a not-guilty plea to the 13 charges he is facing in Georgia.

“Understanding my rights, I do hereby freely and voluntarily waive my right to be present at my arraignment on the Indictment and my right to have it read to me in open court,” Trump said in the court filing.

Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Georgia with 13 felony counts as part of a sweeping 41-count indictment relating to alleged efforts to pressure local officials to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The grand jury indicted 18 other co-conspirators in the case.

The charges against Trump include violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, and conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

Trump is also facing business fraud charges in New York and federal charges related to his handling of classified documents after leaving office and for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.