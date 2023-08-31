EarthGang Drops New Song 'Die Today' After Inking Deal With UnitedMasters
By Tony M. Centeno
August 31, 2023
EarthGang is celebrating the phase of their career by dropping a brand new song.
On Wednesday, August 30, the duo out of Atlanta dropped their new song "Die Today" with Spillage Village as well as its impactful music video. In the visuals, EarthGang pose tough questions about their deaths alongside special guest stars Denzel Curry, actor Noah Centineo and Spillage Village’s own Marian Mereba. The song and video arrived via SinceThe80s/Dreamville Records under the duo's new partnership with UnitedMasters.
“It’s another perfect partnership for artists like us," Olu of EarthGang said. "We feed our Fanbase directly, we receive our fair share of profits. The power is back in the hands of the creatives.”
“United Masters is the future," WowGr8 of EarthGang said. "Their approach to success and achievement in both art and business is empowering. I’m proud to partner with a company that follows such a sustainable philosophy for working in this industry.”
The song comes fresh from their upcoming EP EarthGang vs. the Algorithm: RIP Human Art, which is set to drop this fall. It serves as the follow-up to their previous single "Bobby Boucher" and its accompanying short film that earned Waterboy star Adam Sandler's seal of approval. It also comes a few days after they brought their RIP Human Art Exhibit to New York City.
EarthGang recently joined forces with AFROPUNK to transform The High Line Room at The Standard Hotel into an extraordinary sanctuary for revolutionary visual artists like Ni'Jai, Rose Iovoz, Camryn Ramirez, Jenny J, Tecasso, Sugariot, Sophia Victor, Gordon Rowe, and Jay Stream. DJ Nyla Symone curated the vibes while EarthGang provided more insight into their upcoming project during a live interview.
Watch the powerful video for "Die Today" below.