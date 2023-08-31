EarthGang Drops New Song 'Die Today' After Inking Deal With UnitedMasters

“United Masters is the future," WowGr8 of EarthGang said. "Their approach to success and achievement in both art and business is empowering. I’m proud to partner with a company that follows such a sustainable philosophy for working in this industry.”



The song comes fresh from their upcoming EP EarthGang vs. the Algorithm: RIP Human Art, which is set to drop this fall. It serves as the follow-up to their previous single "Bobby Boucher" and its accompanying short film that earned Waterboy star Adam Sandler's seal of approval. It also comes a few days after they brought their RIP Human Art Exhibit to New York City.



EarthGang recently joined forces with AFROPUNK to transform The High Line Room at The Standard Hotel into an extraordinary sanctuary for revolutionary visual artists like Ni'Jai, Rose Iovoz, Camryn Ramirez, Jenny J, Tecasso, Sugariot, Sophia Victor, Gordon Rowe, and Jay Stream. DJ Nyla Symone curated the vibes while EarthGang provided more insight into their upcoming project during a live interview.



Watch the powerful video for "Die Today" below.

