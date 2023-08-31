Fatal Shooting Of University of South Carolina Student Ruled 'Justifiable'

Authorities in South Carolina said that the homeowner who fatally shot a 20-year-old University of South Carolina student will not face charges.

Nicholas Donofrio was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. on August 26 as he tried to enter the wrong house on the street he lived on.

The Colombia Police Department said it reviewed the evidence and worked with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office to determine that the shooting was a "justified homicide" under the state's Protection of Persons and Property Act.

Officials said that Donofrio tried to enter the home and started banging and kicking the front door. A woman inside called 911 while the male resident retrieved his legally owned firearm. While the woman was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, Donofrio broke a glass window on the front door and tried to open the door from the inside.

That's when the homeowner fired a single shot, striking Donofrio.

"This is a heartbreaking case for all involved. Our lead investigator has diligently worked to gather all the facts surrounding this incident. He has also maintained contact with the Donofrio family throughout the investigation. We at the Columbia Police Department extend our deepest condolences for their immeasurable loss," Columbia Police Chief W.H. Holbrook said in a statement.