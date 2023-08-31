Artist Who Changed Your Life: I would say the first ever rapper to change my life was 2Pac. The first real rap project I ever got my hands on was All Eyez On Me. And it was actually a cassette tape at the time. Shouts out my older brother for putting me on. That s**t was fire. I listened to that s**t religiously. It was one of the only things that I'd gotten my hands on. I was just grabbing s**t that my brother had, so I just managed to grab a hold of that one and that I feel like it influenced me heavily. Drake is a recurrent artist that I've been listening to since the jump and continues to inspire me and I like the way he goes about it because myself as an artist I like to be as versatile as I can. I feel like he involves a lot of different elements that aren't just rapping, you feel me?



Top 5 Rappers: This answer changes from day to day but I would say Frank Ocean, Drake and 2Pac. There are other artists that have very honorable mentions. I feel like every time I do this, it's an injustice to all the other artists that inspired me, but as far as the artists that I listen to and really f**k with those are the ones.



Top 5 Producers: Boi-1da. Jae5. Product. If y'all don't know about Product, you better check 'em out. Paperwater. I f**k with Scott Storch heavy and I also f**k with Metro Boomin.





