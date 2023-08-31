Hall Of Fame Cowboys Executive Gil Brandt Dead At 91

Pro Football Hall of Famer Gil Brandt, credited for turning the Dallas Cowboys expansion franchise into 'America's Team,' has died at the age of 91, owner Jerry Jones announced in a statement shared on the team's official website.

"We are so deeply saddened by the passing of Gil Brandt – a true icon and pioneer of our sport. Gil was at the very core of the early success of the Dallas Cowboys and continued to serve as a great ambassador for the organization for decades beyond that," Jones said. "His contributions cemented his spot in the Ring of Honor. He was my friend and a mentor not only to me, but to countless executives, coaches, players and broadcasters across the National Football League, which rightfully earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame where his legacy will be celebrated forever."