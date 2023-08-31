Historical Florida City Ranked Among America's Best Small Towns To Visit

More and more Americans are wanting an alternative to the hustle and bustle of big-name cities and tourist spots. Travelers are opting for smaller, more intimate locales that can provide fewer crowds, scenic views, and experiences they won't find anywhere else. Small towns hit all these points and have more to offer.

That's why U.S. News & World Report updated its list of the best small towns to visit in America. Researchers said they "evaluated places with a population of less than 50,000 people that offer plenty of restaurants and attractions, plus boast picture-perfect natural beauty and a unique character all their own."

A historical Florida city earned a spot on the list: St. Augustine! Here's why this former mining town ranked at No. 11:

"Full of history and unspoiled beaches, St. Augustine is one of the best places to visit in Florida. After strolling along St. George Street and through the Colonial Quarter, head to the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum for photo-worthy views of the town's many Spanish colonial landmarks and Salt Run lagoon. Alternatively, you can attempt to reclaim your adolescence at Ponce de Leon's Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park or head to the shore to relax and wade in the calm ocean waters. And if you're a fan of the paranormal, save time for a ghost tour."