Man Arrested For Theft 3 Months After Finding $5,000 In A Bank Parking Lot

A Connecticut man has been charged with grand larceny three months after he found a bag of cash in the parking lot of a bank.

"I walked out onto the parking lot, saw something on the ground, and there was no one around, so I picked it up," Robert Withington, 56, told the CT Post. "It's not like I stole something."

"Everything was in the moment, and it was like I hit the lottery. That was it," he added.

Withington made no effort to find the owner of the money and kept it for himself. Three months later, he was arrested by the Trumbull Police Department, who said the money belonged to the city.

Officials said that an employee with the Trumbull Tax Collector's office inadvertently dropped the bag on his way to deposit the money at the bank.

When questioned by investigators, Withington admitted he found the money but claimed "he had no obligation to return the bag to its rightful owner."

"If I knew I was wrong in the first place, I would have given it right back. I didn't think I was doing anything wrong," he told the Post.

Authorities disagreed, noting that the bag was clearly marked with the name of the bank. In addition, the bag contained "numerous documents" showing that the money belonged to the city.

If convicted of third-degree larceny, Withington faces up to five years behind bars and a fine of $5,000.