Meek Mill, Lil Durk & More Shock Fans At Lil Baby's New York City Tour Stop

Lil Baby's latest tour stop in New York City had plenty cameos from some of the biggest acts in Hip-Hop.



On Wednesday night, August 30, Baby took over Madison Square Garden for his "It's Only Us Tour." During his set, the Quality Control rapper not only performed his hit but he also allowed his special guests to belt out some of their popular songs. He invited his artist Rylo Rodriguez, Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, the Voice Lil Durk, and Philly's own Meek Mill. It was actually the second time Meek pulled up at Baby's tour. He previously showed up for his stop in Philly.