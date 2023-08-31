Meek Mill, Lil Durk & More Shock Fans At Lil Baby's New York City Tour Stop
By Tony M. Centeno
August 31, 2023
Lil Baby's latest tour stop in New York City had plenty cameos from some of the biggest acts in Hip-Hop.
On Wednesday night, August 30, Baby took over Madison Square Garden for his "It's Only Us Tour." During his set, the Quality Control rapper not only performed his hit but he also allowed his special guests to belt out some of their popular songs. He invited his artist Rylo Rodriguez, Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, the Voice Lil Durk, and Philly's own Meek Mill. It was actually the second time Meek pulled up at Baby's tour. He previously showed up for his stop in Philly.
Everyone Lil Baby brought out in New York. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gEQNJa0MQc— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 31, 2023
They weren't the only special guests who showed up to MSG. The tour features opening performances from GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho. During her set, GloRilla decided to invite New York's own ScarLip to perform her smash hit.
"Glorilla braught me out 😱🔥🔥 back tf up @glorillapimp thank @lilbaby for having me 🙏," ScarLip wrote in her recent Instagram post.
The Philly and New York City shows were recently added after Baby updated his touring scheduled last month. The Atlanta native has about 11 more shows left until he wraps up the tour in Fort Lauderdale on September 22. The tour comes in support of Baby's It's Only Me album, which dropped last year. Since he's been on the road, Lil Baby has only appeared on DJ Khaled's "Supposed To Be Loved" alongside Future and Lil Uzi Vert.
Check out more footage of Lil Baby's tour stop in New York City below.
Lil Baby brought out Lil Durk tonight at his New York show pic.twitter.com/F6WTBCAD5A— Lil Durk Updates (@LilDurkUpdates3) August 31, 2023
Lil Durk performing Hellcats & Trackhawks last night at Lil Baby New York show pic.twitter.com/5YYlARtz1U— Lil Durk Updates (@LilDurkUpdates3) August 31, 2023