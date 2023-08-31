Miley Cyrus Reflects On Performing With Beyoncé & Rihanna

Miley Cyrus is looking back at being "sandwiched between Beyoncé and Rihanna." For part 16 of her "Used To Be Young" TikTok series, Miley recalled a 2008 performance at the Conde Nast Media Group's Fifth Annual Fashion Rocks at Radio City Music Hall. In addition to Miley, Beyoncé, and Rihanna, the show brought together singers Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Ashanti, Natasha Bedingfield, and Nicole Scherzinger on one stage.

"What I remember most from doing this performance is I was standing in between two of the biggest legends and icons that I was looking up to at the time and they treated me like a little sister the entire time," Miley fondly remembered. "They were being really sweet."