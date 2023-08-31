Miley Cyrus Reflects On Performing With Beyoncé & Rihanna
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 31, 2023
Miley Cyrus is looking back at being "sandwiched between Beyoncé and Rihanna." For part 16 of her "Used To Be Young" TikTok series, Miley recalled a 2008 performance at the Conde Nast Media Group's Fifth Annual Fashion Rocks at Radio City Music Hall. In addition to Miley, Beyoncé, and Rihanna, the show brought together singers Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Ashanti, Natasha Bedingfield, and Nicole Scherzinger on one stage.
"What I remember most from doing this performance is I was standing in between two of the biggest legends and icons that I was looking up to at the time and they treated me like a little sister the entire time," Miley fondly remembered. "They were being really sweet."
@mileycyrus
Used To Be Young (Series) - PART 16♬ Used To Be Young - Miley Cyrus
Miley went on to brag, "I got brackets on the back of my teeth and I'm singing with Beyoncé!" While watching a clip of the performance, the singer shared, "Rihanna gave me this choreo," before the two of them brushed their shoulders off at the same time. When Beyoncé came in to do a vocal run after their verse, Miley lip-synced along and sported a huge grin. "I live!"
Earlier this week, Miley shared a glimpse into her life as a child star on the Disney Channel. "5:30 A.M.?" Miley exclaimed while reading one of her daily schedules. "I'm probably like 12 or 13," she said before going through a jam-packed schedule that went from the early morning to the late evening. "I'm a lot of things but lazy ain't one of them," Miley said. "So, I do think this girl deserves a little Endless Summer Vacation," referring to the title of her newest studio album.