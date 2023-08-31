Mitchel Musso Calls Public Arrest 'A Big Misunderstanding'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 31, 2023
Hannah Montana star Mitchel Musso is breaking his silence after he was arrested over the weekend on charges of theft and public intoxication. Earlier in the week, his mugshot was circulated on social media linked to a TMZ report that said he was arrested for public drunkness and "stealing a bag of chips" in Texas. The 32-year-old, who played Oliver Oken on the hit Disney Channel show, has since denied both of those charges.
"There was no theft, and I was not intoxicated," Musso told People on Wednesday, August 30th. "It's just been unfortunate, but it's a big misunderstanding." He went on to explain how he remembers things going down before the arrest.
‘Hannah Montana’ star Mitchel Musso was arrested this weekend in Texas over public drunkenness, stealing a bag of chips and more, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/8JVX5U8tyN— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 27, 2023
"This disgruntled employee, whose behavior was erratic, ripped the bag of potato chips out of my hand and started yelling at me about my attire," Musso, who was wearing board shorts and not shirt after wave surfing on Lake Ray Hubbard near Dallas, told the outlet. "He said, 'Get out or I'm going to call the police.' Ultimately, I said, 'Sure. Call the cops.'"
The Disney alum went on, "It's scary when you're surrounded by 30 cops. It's a scary position to be in. They brought me in. I had absolutely nothing to say to any of them, because I knew what was going on. They called me by my first name. They knew exactly who I was, because it's my hometown. People know me."
Musso ended up spending the night in prison and was released after a $1,000 bond. "Guess what they feed you in jail for free? Ruffles potato chips," he said. "I got my free potato chips." Read his full statement on People.com.