Nebraska Police Pull Over Driver With Giant Live Bull In Passenger Seat

Confused police officers in Norfolk pulled over a driver transporting a very unusual passenger on August 30th. According to News Channel Nebraska, a large, living, Watusi bull was chained up in a makeshift passenger seat engineered to fit the bull. Video footage shows half of the car missing, and the bull standing straight up as its horns extend well beyond the front windshield. Norfolk police captain Chad Reiman shared that officers received a call about a cow riding in the passenger seat of a car, but did not expect to see a giant bull when they arrived on scene.

“The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it. They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle.”

Driver Lee Meyer of Neligh told officers that the bull's name was Howdy Doody. After the introduction, officers wrote a few warnings for Neligh and asked him to bring the animal back home and "leave the city."

“As a result, the officers performed a traffic stop and addressed some traffic violations that were occurring with that particular situation. The officer wrote him some warnings. There were some citable issues with that situation. The officer chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and leave the city.”

No one was injured, and News Channel Nebraska noted that both Meyer and Howdy Doody returned home safely.

Watch video footage of the incident on News Channel Nebraska.