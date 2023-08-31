Nebraska Volleyball Sets World Record For Women's Sports Attendance

The University of Nebraska volleyball team set a record for the largest attendance at a women's sports event during Wednesday's 3-0 win against Omaha.

The match, which was held at Memorial Stadium on what was part of the 'Volleyball Day in Nebraska' special event, had a total attendance of 92,003. The record was announced after Nebraska won the first two sets of Wednesday's match.

The school set out to break the previous record of 91,648 set by in Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Wolfsburg in April 2022 by holding Wednesday's doubleheader -- which also included an earlier Division II exhibition matchup Wayne State and Nebraska-Kearney -- at the usual home of the Nebraska football team.