Nebraska Volleyball Sets World Record For Women's Sports Attendance
By Jason Hall
August 31, 2023
The University of Nebraska volleyball team set a record for the largest attendance at a women's sports event during Wednesday's 3-0 win against Omaha.
The match, which was held at Memorial Stadium on what was part of the 'Volleyball Day in Nebraska' special event, had a total attendance of 92,003. The record was announced after Nebraska won the first two sets of Wednesday's match.
The school set out to break the previous record of 91,648 set by in Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Wolfsburg in April 2022 by holding Wednesday's doubleheader -- which also included an earlier Division II exhibition matchup Wayne State and Nebraska-Kearney -- at the usual home of the Nebraska football team.
Nothing like a @Huskers tunnel walk. 😍@HuskerVB x @HuskerFootball— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 30, 2023
📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/y8HnYSGBiK
"It's incredible. I don't have enough words to describe it," said Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson via ESPN. "We were walking out of the tunnel after the second set, and we heard on the speaker we had just broken the world record. Everyone was trying to stay locked in, but we were also so excited. I can't describe how grateful I am to be a part of it."
The previous United States women's sports attendance record was the USWNT's 1999 World Cup soccer final win over China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.