Nick Lachey Reacts To Wife Vanessa Lachey's Celebrity Hall Pass

Nick Lachey had the best reaction to his wife confessing her celebrity hall pass (the celebrity you'd hook up with permission from your partner). During The Ultimatum season two reunion, Vanessa Lachey revealed who her choice would be and Nick was even able to guess correctly.

When Vanessa revealed that her celebrity hall pass is Ryan Reynolds, the 98 Degrees singer said he's "heard" about her crush on the Dead Pool actor before. "If you see this celebrity person in real life and they actually kind of give you a wink, they're a hall pass," Vanessa shared per E! News. "So, it's OK to flirt with that person." Nick then asked, "Is it a flirt or is it a hook-up? Hall pass is a hook-up in my book." After another contestant added that Reynolds is also their celebrity hall pass, Vanessa went on to look at the camera and joke, "Ryan, uh, call us." Nick joked, "Ryan's gonna be a busy guy. He's gonna be worn out."

Reynolds definitely is busy. Earlier this year, he and his wife Blake Lively welcomed their fourth child. "Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic," Reynolds said shortly after the birth. "I think if we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble." The couple already shared three daughters: James (8), Inez (6) and Betty (3). "It's a zoo over here," Reynolds joked before adding, "We're very excited. Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it."