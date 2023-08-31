North Carolina High School Named The Best In The U.S.

A high school in North Carolina was named the best in the entire country, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report recently released its picks for the best public high school for 2023-2024, and one local school managed to rank in the very top spot and shine in the national spotlight.

Here's how the site determined the list:

"U.S. News reviewed public schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia for the 2023-2024 Best High Schools rankings, which includes rankings for 18,000 eligible schools. These 25 scored the highest based on their performance on various ranking indicators, including state tests and graduation rates."

Coming in at No. 1 overall — as both the best in North Carolina and the best in the U.S. — is The Early College at Guilford in Greensboro. This high school with an enrollment of 197 caters to grades 9-12 and has a student-teacher ratio of 21:1. According to U.S. News, the school has an overall score of 100, earning a 100% across the board, including reading proficiency and graduation rate.

Check out the full report at U.S. News & World Report to read up on the best public high schools in the country.