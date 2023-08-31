Selena Gomez Reveals How She Broke Her Arm
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 31, 2023
Selena Gomez has revealed how she broke her arm and she's a bit upset she doesn't have "a really cool story" to go along with it. Over the weekend, the Only Murders in the Building star took to the comments section of a fan's post to reveal that she had broken her arm and needed to have surgery.
While appearing on iHeartRadio's Ellen K Morning Show on LA’s KOST 103.5 FM, the singer opened up about how the injury was caused. “So I wish I had like a really cool story that I saved someone’s life or something,” Gomez started, “but I was in a long dress… it was a summer dress… and I was walking from my car to my house and I tripped.” Ellen K then told her, “As a mother... If you were my daughter I would say thank God you didn’t break your teeth.”
“Yes, that’s what the doctor said,” Selena replied. “I guess there is a silver lining, but this is not fun,” she smiled at the camera while waving around her arm to show off the black cast.
The interview came after Selena shared her latest song "Single Soon." The track marks Selena's first new music of 2023 but it seems like it might be a non-album release. While announcing the song, Selena admitted, "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer." When she does finish her third studio album, it will be the follow-up to 2021's Spanish-language EP Revelación, which earned Selena her first Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album.