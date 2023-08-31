Selena Gomez Reveals How She Broke Her Arm

Selena Gomez has revealed how she broke her arm and she's a bit upset she doesn't have "a really cool story" to go along with it. Over the weekend, the Only Murders in the Building star took to the comments section of a fan's post to reveal that she had broken her arm and needed to have surgery.

While appearing on iHeartRadio's Ellen K Morning Show on LA’s KOST 103.5 FM, the singer opened up about how the injury was caused. “So I wish I had like a really cool story that I saved someone’s life or something,” Gomez started, “but I was in a long dress… it was a summer dress… and I was walking from my car to my house and I tripped.” Ellen K then told her, “As a mother... If you were my daughter I would say thank God you didn’t break your teeth.”

“Yes, that’s what the doctor said,” Selena replied. “I guess there is a silver lining, but this is not fun,” she smiled at the camera while waving around her arm to show off the black cast.