South Florida Destination Named One Of The South's Best Weekend Getaways

The South is full of a wide range of jaw-dropping and exhilarating places to visit. National parks, beach towns, and high-profile destinations are among the various locations you can travel to in the region.

If you can't decide on where to plan your next vacation, Travel + Leisure unveiled the best weekend getaways in the South. Writers say they included 25 stellar destinations on the list, "from limelight-loving cities to under-the-radar small towns."

A beloved South Florida town got the spotlight, as well, and it's Key West! Here's why it was chosen:

"Brimming with 'Floribbean' flavor, Key West in the Florida Keys is so special, it almost doesn’t feel real. This coral island 100 miles from the mainland is a sun-soaked playground of tiki drinks, bike rides, Cuban sandwiches, key lime pies, and quirky Bahamian-inspired cottages. It’s where Tennessee Williams said he worked best, where Ernest Hemingway came from Paris to “dry out his bones” (and then remained for nearly a decade), and from where the first international passenger flight was made when Pan American Airways jetted seven riders to Havana in 1928. Today, the airline’s former headquarters is the sort of easy-breezy restaurant and bar where you could while away an afternoon with fish tacos and a key lime margarita."