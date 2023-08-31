The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In August 2023

Florida has survived yet another ferocious hurricane. Idalia's wrath wasn't enough to keep two bold Florida men inside the house. If that isn't enough to perk you up, hopefully, these wild stories from across the Sunshine State will.

Speaking of nature and its unpredictable moments, make sure you double-check your surroundings before heading out of your home. One homeowner learned that very quickly when she came face-to-face with a bear last month. Then, there's an entire South Florida suburb that's continuing its war against some mean peacocks.

It's not a Weird Florida roundup without some crime stories, and there's plenty to dive into. Most of the news involved women, from one trying to destroy murder evidence with soda to another trying to hire a hitman to kill their own toddler. If that's too heavy for you, there's a stranger tale involving a woman getting arrested after trying to give a flower lady $20.

You can read about all that and more below.