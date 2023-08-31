This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Classic Hamburger
By Zuri Anderson
August 31, 2023
There's nothing more iconic than the almighty hamburger. Facing many different iterations over the years, many variations of the beef patty tucked between a soft bun have emerged over the years, from smash burgers to steak burgers. Nothing, however, will ever come close to the classic -- especially with a side of crispy fries. Luckily, there are all kinds of eateries serving this beloved classic, from drive-thrus and food stalls to sit-down restaurants and hole-in-the-wall joints.
If you want to take a bite out of something delicious, LoveFood revealed every state's best classic hamburger. Writers used reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks.
According to the website, Florida's top classic hamburger is the one from Mac's Drive-Thru! Here's why this delicious menu item was chosen:
"Opened in 1987 by Glen McMillan and his two sons, Jon and Ken, Mac's Drive-Thru remains a much-loved spot thanks to its friendly service and consistently delicious burgers. The menu is simple: choose from a hamburger or cheeseburger (or a double of either) and then pick your toppings. Don't forget the French fries."
You can find this restaurant at 129 NW 10th Ave. in Gainesville.
Still hungry? Check out the full list on mashed.com.