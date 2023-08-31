Watch FINNEAS Debut An Unreleased Song During An Intimate Set In London

On Wednesday night (August 30), FINNEAS took a break from touring with his sister Billie Eilish and played an intimate solo show at the Electric Ballroom in London. It was his first-ever UK show, and he treated fans to the debut of an unreleased song that fans are speculating is called "Starf***er."

With his sister in the audience, FINNEAS admitted he had “a lot of remembering to do at soundcheck” while re-familiarizing himself with his solo material.

“It is kinda fun to be as nervous as I am coming out here playing for you guys,” he added. “Because the probability of me making mistakes is very high.”

Watch fan-shot footage of FINNEAS performing the new song below.