Watch FINNEAS Debut An Unreleased Song During An Intimate Set In London

By Katrina Nattress

August 31, 2023

On Wednesday night (August 30), FINNEAS took a break from touring with his sister Billie Eilish and played an intimate solo show at the Electric Ballroom in London. It was his first-ever UK show, and he treated fans to the debut of an unreleased song that fans are speculating is called "Starf***er."

With his sister in the audience, FINNEAS admitted he had “a lot of remembering to do at soundcheck” while re-familiarizing himself with his solo material.

“It is kinda fun to be as nervous as I am coming out here playing for you guys,” he added. “Because the probability of me making mistakes is very high.”

Watch fan-shot footage of FINNEAS performing the new song below.

The day before FINNEAS performed at the 1500-capacity Electric Ballroom, Eilish took the stage. She hadn't played a venue that size in six years and paused the show multiple times to make sure struggling fans were doing okay.

“I haven’t played a small venue in literally six years. I’ve forgotten how to do this… I’m having an anxiety attack right now,” the 21-year-old confessed during the set. “This felt like a good idea… Once. You guys look like you’re gonna die, take a step back.”

FINNEAS
