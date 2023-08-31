Woman Accused Of Raping Twins Arrested After Missing Boy Found In Bedroom

A 37-year-old mother accused of raping her 15-year-old twin neighbors was arrested after police one of the victims in her bedroom, court records obtained by Law & Crime confirmed.

Ashleigh Watts was charged with three felony counts of indecency with a child in relation to the accusations. The Chesapeake Police Department launched an investigation into Watts after receiving an anonymous tip regarding an alleged sexual relationship with both minors on February 22, WAVY reports.

Watts' husband said he found his wife on the couch topless with one of the boys who was "pretending to be asleep," according to court documents. The teenager told his parents that he went to Watts' house to smoke marijuana and claimed to have "chilled until he fell asleep on the couch."

The boys' parents said he told a neighbor about the situation and is suspected to have initially had sex with Watts in June 2022, claiming the two were in love. Watts allegedly told the minor that she would leave her husband and marry him after he turned 17.

The boy was reported as a runaway from Chesapeake in July, several months after his relationship with Watts was revealed. The boy was found hiding in a small space under a removed mattress in an upstairs bedroom at Watts' home about 20 days later, which led to her arrest.

The boy's twin brother told a Chesapeake detective that Watts also invited him to her home to smoke weed together and would inappropriately touch him, according to a criminal complaint. Watts and the boys' parents previously had an "open door" policy as her son was about the same age as the twins.

Watts' husband and the teens' parents have both filed protective orders against her. Large amounts of cash, marijuana and a prepaid cell phone were located after Watts' arrest, according to the protective order filed by her husband.