2 South Carolina Eateries Among The South's Best New Restaurants Of 2023

New restaurants open all the time in South Carolina, giving locals and visitors alike a chance to sample even more delicious dishes and interesting flavors. However, the restaurant industry can be tough and not all new eateries stand the test of time. Some may fizzle out, but there are plenty of others that prove they have what it takes to stand out among the rest.

Southern Living compiled a list of the 25 best new restaurants in the South for 2023 that "stand out in an industry that's crowded, competitive, and full of talent," and two restaurants in South Carolina made the cut: Pink Bellies in Charleston and Camp in Greenville.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Walking into Pink Bellies feels less like you're entering one of Charleston's hottest new restaurants and more like you're submerging yourself in a whimsical aquatic experience. The Vietnamese-American restaurant was making waves even before its doors opened thanks to chef Thai Phi's beloved food truck. A crowdfunding campaign allowed for the brick-and-mortar location to be built. The interior is decorated with undulating wooden panels and ceiling tiles that shift between the colors of the sunset over open water. ... Dive in, and learn exactly why Pink Bellies earned its permanent residence on King Street."

"With its often-changing, internationally inspired menu and inventive cocktails, Camp has been a welcome addition to Greenville's fast-growing food scene. The latest venture from Table 301 Restaurant Group (which is behind other local favorites such as Jones Oyster Co. and The Lazy Goat), Camp opened in the spring of 2021 in downtown's Camperdown Plaza. The never-fussy destination is like three restaurants in one: Take your pick from the modern, light-filled dining room; an alfresco table on the patio; or a seat at the chef's counter. The restaurant's bar stretches right into the plaza, offering a fun and easy spot to grab quick cocktails, but you'd be smart to make time for a meal."

Check out the full list at Southern Living to see more of the best new restaurants in the South.