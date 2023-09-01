ACC Votes To Add 3 More Teams To Conference: Report
By Jason Hall
September 1, 2023
The Atlantic Coast Conference presidents and chancellors reportedly voted to add Stanford, California and SMU on Friday (September 1), sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Pete Thamel.
"Sources: ACC Presidents and Chancellors have voted this morning to extend invitations to Stanford, California and SMU to push the league to 18 teams," Thamel wrote on his X account.
The additions will bring the league to 18 members, which includes 17 schools that will play football full time, beginning with the 2024-25 school year. The move also leaves the Pac-12 Conference with just two remaining programs -- Washington State and Oregon State -- after the Big Ten accepted bids from USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington and the Big 12 added Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah for the 2024 season.
The ACC needed 12 of 15 votes to approve the additions of Stanford, Cal and SMU, with four schools -- Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and N.C. State -- all previously dissenting. The league is the latest to join the rapidly changing landscape of college football, with the SEC adding two more schools -- Texas and Oklahoma -- to include 16 members, the Big 12 having 18 teams and the Big 10 including 18 teams beginning next year.