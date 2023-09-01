ACC Votes To Add 3 More Teams To Conference: Report

The Atlantic Coast Conference presidents and chancellors reportedly voted to add Stanford, California and SMU on Friday (September 1), sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"Sources: ACC Presidents and Chancellors have voted this morning to extend invitations to Stanford, California and SMU to push the league to 18 teams," Thamel wrote on his X account.

The additions will bring the league to 18 members, which includes 17 schools that will play football full time, beginning with the 2024-25 school year. The move also leaves the Pac-12 Conference with just two remaining programs -- Washington State and Oregon State -- after the Big Ten accepted bids from USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington and the Big 12 added Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah for the 2024 season.