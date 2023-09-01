Burger Joint Named Colorado's Best 'Cult-Favorite' Restaurant

Many restaurants across the U.S. have a die-hard following thanks to their delicious menus, amazing service, and other iconic parts of their identity. Whether it's through word of mouth or national praise from industry experts and publications, these establishments have proved their worth and continue to attract loyal diners.

If you want to try these legendary eateries, LoveFood rounded up the best "cult-favorite" restaurant in every state. The list ranges from "historic spots to high-end haunts, and diners that have made their way onto the small screen to pizzerias that have inspired movies."

According to writers, Bingo Burger is Colorado's top choice! Here's why it was chosen:

"Despite its widespread popularity and two locations, Bingo Burger began in a decidedly humble fashion back in 2007. Owner Richard Warner set up a grill in front of his wife’s bakery and just started selling his burgers, made with the local flavorful Pueblo chile mixed into the patties. Thanks to this addictive signature taste, demand went through the roof; 15 years later, Bingo Burgers has a dedicated following and a mouth-watering menu to pick from."