Eight Injured In Road Rage Shooting The Ended In Fiery Crash

A suspected road rage shooting on a Colorado highway caused a fiery wreck that left eight people injured. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said that suspects opened fire on another vehicle with eight passengers, causing it to crash into a field on the side of the road, where it burst into flames.

"Preliminary investigation determined that unknown suspect/s in a vehicle reportedly fired shots at another vehicle. The victim vehicle crashed and caught fire, and the suspect vehicle left the scene," the sheriff's office said in a release.

Officials said that none of the passengers suffered gunshot wounds but were hospitalized with injuries sustained in the crash. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

An ambulance that responded to the scene also caught on fire, which officials blamed on the age of the emergency vehicle.

Authorities have not released any information about the vehicle or the suspects that opened fire.

"Investigators are still collecting witness information and processing the scene for evidence," the sheriff's office wrote on X.