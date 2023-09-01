Former Dire Straits Guitarist Jack Sonni Dead At 68

By Logan DeLoye

September 1, 2023

Dire Straits Legacy Performs In Molfetta
Photo: NurPhoto

Former Dire Straits guitarist Jack Sonni has passed away at the age of 68. Dire Straits shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, August 31st, with a photo of the legendary guitarist during his time with the band.

Sonni was born on December 9th, 1954 in Indiana, Pennsylvania. According to the Dire Straits Blog, Sonni learned how to play piano and trumpet in his early years, and went on to work at Rudy's Music shop in New York City in 1978. It was at this shop where the musician met David and Mark Knopfler who formed Dire Straits with John Illsley and Pick Withers in London one year prior. During an interview conducted by the Norwegian Fan Club for Mark Knopfler and Dire Straits in 2010, Sonni detailed this meeting.

“I was working in a small but real guitar shop in Manhattan for a few years and Mark walked in one day. He was in town starting to record 'Making Movies' and was looking for a new guitar. We became fast friends and spent quite a lot of time together over the next four years. The subject of my playing with his band was never discussed. It wasn’t until December of 1985 that he asked me to come to Monserrat, finish the album, and go out on tour with him.”

Sonni joined the band and went on to participate as "the other guitarist" on the Brothers in Arms album in 1984, and played guitar synthesizer for “The Man’s Too Strong” in 1985. He toured the world with the band from 1985 to 1986, and their final show in Australia was the last time that he ever saw the whole band together.

“I stood on the steps of the hotel and waved goodbye to the entire band as they left for the airport to fly back to the UK. I stayed in Australia and went surfing! Of course, I had no idea that was the last time I would see the band.” The guitarist was set to perform with a few former band members as part of the Dire Straits Legacy's 2023 tour which begins on September 15th.

In life, Sonni was very private about his family, but was believed to have a wife and two twin daughters. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.