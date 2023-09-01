Former Dire Straits Guitarist Jack Sonni Dead At 68

Sonni joined the band and went on to participate as "the other guitarist" on the Brothers in Arms album in 1984, and played guitar synthesizer for “The Man’s Too Strong” in 1985. He toured the world with the band from 1985 to 1986, and their final show in Australia was the last time that he ever saw the whole band together.

“I stood on the steps of the hotel and waved goodbye to the entire band as they left for the airport to fly back to the UK. I stayed in Australia and went surfing! Of course, I had no idea that was the last time I would see the band.” The guitarist was set to perform with a few former band members as part of the Dire Straits Legacy's 2023 tour which begins on September 15th.

In life, Sonni was very private about his family, but was believed to have a wife and two twin daughters. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.