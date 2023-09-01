Historic Cafe Named Washington's Best 'Cult-Favorite' Restaurant

Many restaurants across the U.S. have a die-hard following thanks to their delicious menus, amazing service, and other iconic parts of their identity. Whether it's through word of mouth or national praise from industry experts and publications, these establishments have proved their worth and continue to attract loyal diners.

If you want to try these legendary eateries, LoveFood rounded up the best "cult-favorite" restaurant in every state. The list ranges from "historic spots to high-end haunts, and diners that have made their way onto the small screen to pizzerias that have inspired movies."

According to writers, Twedes Cafe is Washington's top choice! Here's why it was chosen:

"Charming customers with its picturesque setting and ultimate diner feel since the 1940s, Twede’s Cafe was chosen as the film set for the iconic Double R Diner in Twin Peaks. Naturally, this cemented it as a Pacific Northwest icon and fan pilgrimage spot, but even those who’ve never seen the show remark on the enduring appeal of the place. Cool interior, a great story, classic bar stool tables, perfect cherry pie – what more do you need?"