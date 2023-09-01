In a world where lifestyle aspirations are often shaped by targeted advertisements, social media influencers and Hollywood blockbusters, there exists a hidden truth about our perception of bigger cities.

Beyond the glittering skylines and vibrant hotspots lies a reality that reminds us not all that glitters is gold.

Homebay.com peeled back the layers of urban glitz and glamor to explore the opposite side of the coin in its list of the most overrated cities to live in the country:

"Americans still consider L.A. and San Francisco some of the most overhyped cities in 2023, but their opinions have improved slightly from last year, when they ranked those metros as the No. 1 and No. 2 most overrated cities, respectively."

On this year's list, Las Vegas is ranked number seven on the list of the most overrated cities in the U.S.

Las Vegas stands as an iconic hub for extravagance, excess and entertainment. For decades, it has reigned supreme as the ultimate playground for adults searching for a break from the ordinary.

However, as the dust of the desert settles and the neon lights dim, its high cost of living, competitive job market and a less than reliable public transportation system are a few reasons why Sin City isn't the ideal place to call home.