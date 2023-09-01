North Carolina Spot Named The 'Coolest Hidden Wonder' In The State

When searching for fun and interesting things to do when traveling to a new area, it often pays to veer off the beaten path and the explore oft-overlooked, or possibly even strange, destinations and attractions.

Using data from Atlas Obscura, Stacker searched around the country for the "coolest hidden wonders," compiling a list of the top spot in each state, from an upside-down forest and mysterious glowing orb to a magic mushroom house and an "underwater city for the dead."

According to the site, the coolest hidden wonder in all of North Carolina are the Blue Ghost Fireflies, a unique occurrence found in Hendersonville. Here's what the site had to say:

"Even bug experts don't know much about the Blue Ghost Fireflies that populate the western environs of North Carolina, particularly in the wooded areas of the Appalachian Mountains. But one thing's for sure: The bluish color of their 'glow' is unusual among creatures that exhibit bioluminescence (or the ability to 'light up,' thanks to a chemical reaction in the body). Although these lightning bugs are abundance locally, they're found in very few places throughout the world — and they only appear seasonally in spring."

Check out the full list at Stacker.com to read up on the coolest hidden wonders around the country.