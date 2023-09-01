Old Farmer's Almanac Predicts Abnormal Winter For Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents could be in store for a "winter wonderland" this year according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, but don't get your hopes up for a white Christmas just yet if you live on the Eastern side of the state!

Come December, the Atlantic Corridor might experience above-average precipitation levels, and above-average temperatures. Snow is predicted to fall towards the end of December through the middle of February. The almanac went into detail regarding snow levels for the impending winter.

"Winter precipitation and snowfall will be above normal (2 to 3 inches above monthly averages). The snowiest periods will occur at the end of December, late January, and mid-February. We don’t expect a white Christmas." In terms of temperature, the Atlantic Corridor, (including the Eastern half of the state) is predicted to experience mild temperatures through December. Temperatures will dip below-average come January and February.

"Winter temperatures will be above normal overall. Specifically, December is slightly above-average temps; temperatures for January and February are below average. The coldest spell will run from late January into mid-February." The Western half of Massachusetts that abuts Vermont and New Hampshire is expected to have a white Christmas this year, and will start experiencing snow anywhere from mid to late November.