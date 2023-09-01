Parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke Arrested On Child Abuse Charges

By Bill Galluccio

September 1, 2023

Aggressive parent
Photo: tomazl / E+ / Getty Images

Ruby Franke, who is known for running the since-closed YouTube channel "8 Passengers," was arrested on child abuse charges by authorities in Utah. The Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department said they received a call about a juvenile who was malnourished and emaciated and needed help.

When officers arrived at Franke's house, they found a young child with open wounds and duct tape around their extremities. The child was checked out by paramedics and taken to the hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, deputies learned that other children in a similar situation were in a nearby home. A search of that home found another child in a similar condition, who was also taken to the hospital.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers took two additional children into the custody of the Department of Child and Family Services.

Franke's business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, who runs a life counseling service called ConneXions, was also taken into custody on child abuse charges.

