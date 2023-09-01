Popular Seafood Restaurant Named Florida's Best 'Cult-Favorite' Restaurant

Many restaurants across the U.S. have a die-hard following thanks to their delicious menus, amazing service, and other iconic parts of their identity. Whether it's through word of mouth or national praise from industry experts and publications, these establishments have proved their worth and continue to attract loyal diners.

If you want to try these legendary eateries, LoveFood rounded up the best "cult-favorite" restaurant in every state. The list ranges from "historic spots to high-end haunts, and diners that have made their way onto the small screen to pizzerias that have inspired movies."

According to writers, Joe's Stone Crab is Florida's top choice! Here's why it was chosen:

"Have you even been to Miami if you haven't been to Joe’s? Having opened in 1913 as a lunch stand by the beach, fame came about a decade later when a biologist brought in a sack of stone crabs. Though most people didn’t know they were edible, Joe threw them in boiling water to cook and a classic dish was born. Part of the reason this place still has such a loyal following is that it doesn’t coast on its reputation: the food here is better than ever."