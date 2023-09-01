South Carolina Spot Named The 'Coolest Hidden Wonder' In The State

When searching for fun and interesting things to do when traveling to a new area, it often pays to veer off the beaten path and the explore oft-overlooked, or possibly even strange, destinations and attractions.

Using data from Atlas Obscura, Stacker searched around the country for the "coolest hidden wonders," compiling a list of the top spot in each state, from an upside-down forest and mysterious glowing orb to a magic mushroom house and an "underwater city for the dead."

According to the site, the coolest hidden wonder in all of South Carolina is the last Yogi Bear Honey Fried Chicken Restaurant, located in Hartsville. It was even named the best place in the state for fried chicken. Here's what the site had to say:

"The cartoon character Yogi Bear, sidekick to Huckleberry Hound, was once the pitchman for a chain of chicken restaurants in the Carolinas — but after their debut in the 1960s, the bear-approved Honey Fried Chicken restaurants have been whittled down to just one surviving location, The Last Yogi Bear Honey Fried Chicken Restaurant, in Hartsville, South Carolina. You can still get boxes of chicken like the Boo Boo Basket and the Picnic Basket (pronounced 'pic-a-nic,' if you're Yogi) — all containing pieces with that honey flavoring (which reportedly contains no actual honey)."

Check out the full list at Stacker.com to read up on the coolest hidden wonders around the country.