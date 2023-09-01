Student Loan Interest Resumes With Payments Due In One Month

By Bill Galluccio

September 1, 2023

Student loan paperwork
Photo: Jupiterimages / Stockbyte / Getty Images

After more than three years, federal student loans will begin to accrue interest again starting today (September 1). The first payments since they were paused due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 will be due beginning in one month, on October 1.

Borrowers will be given a bit of a reprieve, however, as there will be no penalties if you miss a payment during the following year. While missing payments during the year-long grace period won't result in delinquency or be reported to the credit agencies, interest will continue to accrue on your balance, leaving you with a higher bill.

"I think practically, the most important thing about interest on a student loan is that because of how it accumulates, it can cause the value of your loan, the overall amount that you have to pay back, to increase pretty significantly," Jacob Channel, senior economist and student loan repayment expert at Lending Tree, told The Hill.

