In a world where lifestyle aspirations are often shaped by targeted advertisements, social media influencers and Hollywood blockbusters, there exists a hidden truth about our perception of bigger cities.

Beyond the glittering skylines and vibrant hotspots lies a reality that reminds us not all that glitters is gold.

Homebay.com peeled back the layers of urban glitz and glamor to explore the opposite side of the coin in its list of the most overrated cities to live in the country:

"Americans still consider L.A. and San Francisco some of the most overhyped cities in 2023, but their opinions have improved slightly from last year, when they ranked those metros as the No. 1 and No. 2 most overrated cities, respectively."

On this year's list, Dallas is ranked number nine on the list of the most overrated cities in the U.S.

Dallas beckons new residents with promises of prosperity and opportunity. However, the job market is highly competitive. Paired with high costs of living and delayed commutes due to congested traffic, Dallas locals have some significant complaints that are difficult to look past.

Lovers of the outdoors should also be warned that Dallas lacks much to admire when it comes to nature, which can be a dealbreaker when considering the city as one's permanent place to call home.