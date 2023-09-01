Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there is one iconic breakfast food that nobody will ever get bored of.

Pancakes — the delicious, golden and fluffy discs of early morning delight — are a beloved staple of American morning cuisine, but they also transcend geographical boundaries and cultural differences, uniting culinary enthusiasts from coast to coast.

Mashed.com set off on a quest to identify the undisputed champions of the pancake world. The end result? A reliable list of the best pancakes in every state.

The honored eateries offer a variety of applaudable, standout features including perfectly balanced batter, unique toppings and the captivating ambiance of the restaurant itself.

In Arizona, the tastiest pancakes can be found at Millie's Pancake Haus in Tucson.

Here's what was said about the establishment serving up pancake perfection:

"When a restaurant's name has 'pancake haus' in it, it's no surprise that you'll find great stacks inside, but Millie's Pancake Haus in Tucson takes things to the next level with recipes that are four decades old...

...Although the restaurant has changed hands since its namesake, Mildred Novack, first started it, the buttermilk, potato pancakes, and from-scratch syrup remain just as they were when the restaurant opened its doors. If you visit, check out Millie's international pancake options, including French, Russian, Swedish, and German options."