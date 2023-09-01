Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there is one iconic breakfast food that nobody will ever get bored of.

Pancakes — the delicious, golden and fluffy discs of early morning delight — are a beloved staple of American morning cuisine, but they also transcend geographical boundaries and cultural differences, uniting culinary enthusiasts from coast to coast.

Mashed.com set off on a quest to identify the undisputed champions of the pancake world. The end result? A reliable list of the best pancakes in every state.

The honored eateries offer a variety of applaudable, standout features including perfectly balanced batter, unique toppings and the captivating ambiance of the restaurant itself.

In Kentucky, the tastiest pancakes can be found at Wild Eggs.

Here's what was said about the establishment serving up pancake perfection:

"Wild Eggs, with a few locations throughout Kentucky, is a destination breakfast spot for people looking for some incredible flapjacks. Wild Eggs utterly and completely nails breakfast, from the from-scratch pancake batter to the excellent service.

While the buttermilk pancakes are exceptional all on their own, they're even better as Strawberry Tall Cakes with sweet fruity compote and whipped cream. For an extra fee, you can also fancy up your cakes with chocolate chips, nuts, or bacon."