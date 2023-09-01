The Absolute Best Pancakes In Kentucky Can Be Tried At This Local Eatery

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

September 1, 2023

Crop person served delicious pancakes with chocolate topping in cafe
Photo: Getty Images

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there is one iconic breakfast food that nobody will ever get bored of.

Pancakes — the delicious, golden and fluffy discs of early morning delight — are a beloved staple of American morning cuisine, but they also transcend geographical boundaries and cultural differences, uniting culinary enthusiasts from coast to coast.

Mashed.com set off on a quest to identify the undisputed champions of the pancake world. The end result? A reliable list of the best pancakes in every state.

The honored eateries offer a variety of applaudable, standout features including perfectly balanced batter, unique toppings and the captivating ambiance of the restaurant itself.

In Kentucky, the tastiest pancakes can be found at Wild Eggs.

Here's what was said about the establishment serving up pancake perfection:

"Wild Eggs, with a few locations throughout Kentucky, is a destination breakfast spot for people looking for some incredible flapjacks. Wild Eggs utterly and completely nails breakfast, from the from-scratch pancake batter to the excellent service.
While the buttermilk pancakes are exceptional all on their own, they're even better as Strawberry Tall Cakes with sweet fruity compote and whipped cream. For an extra fee, you can also fancy up your cakes with chocolate chips, nuts, or bacon."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.